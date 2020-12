Hardik Pandya Enjoys Time With Family, Wife Natasa Stankovic Shares Picture

Since returning to India after the limited-overs leg of the Australian tour, Hardik Pandya has been enjoying some downtime with his family from experiencing fatherhood, turning Santa Claus for Christmas, or enjoying dinner dates with wife Natasa Stankovic.

Earlier, the duo had posted pictures on their social media accounts celebrating Christmas. Pandya took to Instagram posting a couple of pictures with the caption Merry Christmas. The Indian all-rounder also sported a fake Santa Claus beard and posed with his young family in one photo and with his son in the other.

Pandya had a good ODI and T20I series in Australia, claiming the Man-of-the-Series award in India's T20I series win over the hosts. He scored 210 runs in the ODI series playing and played as a specialist batsman in the T20I series, following back surgery last year that has restricted Pandya's bowling.

Pabdya has been spending quality time with Natasa and newborn son Agastya. Earlier, Hardik went on a lavish dinner date with Natasa, the pictures of which are going viral on social media. It was Natasa who shared the pictures on her Instagram story and page. In one of the pictures, Hardik can be seen getting excited for a large-sized crab on a plate in front of him. “My dinner date,” Natasa captioned it.

She also shared a couple of other pictures from the outing where the couple can be seen having a good time.

The Instagram post has received close to 5 lakh likes and more than 1300 comments.

Since his return from Australia, Hardik has shared a few pictures with the baby, sometimes playing with him, other times feeding him.

Check out this picture from last week in which Hardik is hard at work, holding a bottle of milk, feeding the baby. “From national duty to father duty,” he captioned the picture.

In another picture posted a couple of days ago on his Instagram page, the father-son duo can be seen laughing. The reason for their laughter was revealed by Hardik in the caption which read, “Father and son, Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme.” Both look adorable in the picture, which has garnered more than two million likes since.

Agastya was born in July this year, but Hardik had not got enough time to spend with his son as he had to travel to UAE for the Indian Premier League where he played for Mumbai Indians, the champion of this edition of the tournament. This was followed by his tour to Australia where he displayed great batting skills to help Indian win the T20 series. For his extraordinary performance, he was awarded the Player of the Series.