Hardik Pandya Feels Mumbai Indians Will Get Third Consecutive IPL Title

Mumbai Indians all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will soon commence their practice session for the second leg of the Indian Premier League(IPL). The Pandya brothers have joined their team in the UAE, which will host the rest of the tournament. They will be keen on maintaining their fitness levels at their optimum best. As Hardik and Krunal arrived at Abu Dhabi, they spoke about MI’s chances to win the trophy in the 14th edition.

Hardik feels confident that the Mumbai based outfit will claim its third title in a row. Krunal agreed with his younger brother and asserted his confidence in MI winning their sixth IPL title. Hardik said he was looking forward to the second phase of the league, adding that India will win the T20 World Cup 2021. Hardik said, “We are feeling great. We look forward to a great season and hope to win. We will get the third (consecutive IPL trophy) and the World Cup.” “We have good memories from last time. We were the champions. And let’s make it three in a row,”added Krunal.

During the first half of the IPL 2021, the Pandya brothers struggled to find a solid footing. Hardik was not bowling due to his persistent issues with the back and accumulated only 52 runs in seven games. Krunal, on the other hand, picked three wickets and scored merely 39 runs.

Before the tournament was suspended midway, the Rohit Sharma-led side stood fourth on the points table with eight points.

The second leg is set to resume from September 19. It will open with the clash of arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Dubai International Stadium will host the remaining 13 games including the first qualifier round and the final. 10 fixtures including the second qualifier and Eliminator will be played in Sharjah. The remaining games will take place in Abu Dhabi.

