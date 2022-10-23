Hardik Pandya First Indian Cricketer to Complete The Double of 1000 Runs And 50 Wickets in T20Is

Hardik Pandya on Sunday became the first ever India male cricketer to complete the double of having scored 1000 runs and taken 50 wickets in T20I career. Pandya reached the milestone in his 74th match of T20I career as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their first match of the Super 12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Prior to the start of the match, Pandya had 989 runs to his name and reached 1000 career runs with a four off Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan. Earlier in the match, he had dented a flourishing Pakistan innings with three wickets in two overs to take his overall tally to 57 wickets.

Overall, Pandya is the 8th cricketer to do so.

After his three wickets, Pandya joined forced with Virat Kohli to stitch a century stand . He made 40 off 37 with the help of one four and a couple of sixes to play a vital role in helping India recover after early blows to successfully chase down a stiff target of 160 in 20 overs.

Prior to the start of the match, during an interview with the broadcaster, Pandya had allayed fears of his bowling fitness by advising to put those doubts to rest.

“The body is fine, I think you should put that topic about my body on rest, you will see me bowling,” Pandya responded to a query from former international Isa Guha of he will be bowling during the world cup.

Pandya is relishing the chance to play in Australia, a country where he made his international debut. “Have many fond memories here, I made my T20I debut in Australia, and from there the journey has continued. It’s good to be back here, you can’t get a better place to play sport and enjoy,” he said.

