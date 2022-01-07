Hardik Pandya Flaunts Chiselled Physique in 'Side Way' Pose | Watch

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been missing from cricketaction since the T20 World Cup 2021. The Baroda born player was dropped from the national side for the home series against New Zealand and later from the squad for South Africa tour due to his injury concerns. But Hardik looks determined to make a comeback very soon and has been training hard to attain his fitness. The all-rounder on Friday posted a picture of his workout at the gym and gave signs of his return to fitness.

The photo posted on Instagram features Hardik flaunting his chiselled physique as he struck a ‘sideways’ pose balancing on his elbow.

“Looking at things sideways!" read the caption.

Watch it here:

Hardik has been struggling with a back injury since mid-2019. He underwent surgery in October 2019 but has been unable to regain his full fitness since then. The lack of fitness had affected his performance at the international level and he was seen struggling to complete in the quota of over in bowling. Hardik’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup despite his lack of fitness had drawn flak from many experts.

In the six ODIs that he played for Indian in 2021, Hardik managed to score just 119 runs at an average of 23.80. In bowling, the stats look equally unimpressive as he picked just two wickets in the year. In the shortest format of the game, Hardik played 11 matches in 201 scorings 165 runs with an average of 27.5.

After being dropped from the side, Hardik underwent an extensive rehabilitation program in Mumbai last month. He was seen training hard to regain his fitness.

The Baroda born cricketer has also been using this off time from national duties to spend some quality time with his family. Sharing glimpses of his personal life, the all-rounder often postphotos and videos with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya.

Hope to see him back on the field soon!

