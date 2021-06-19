Hardik Pandya Flaunts his Phone Cover in a Mirror Selfie

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya are one of the cutest father-son duos you will come across. Pandya time and again shares pictures and videos of his little one, that are totally adorable. The cricketer makes sure to spend quality time with his son amidst his busy cricket tours. Pandya, who is currently under strict quarantine in Mumbai ahead of their limited-over Sri Lanka tour next month, is missing his baby bunny.

On June 18 he posted a mirror selfie from his hotel room in Mumbai on his Instagram stories, which has now been deleted. The aim of the selfie was not to flaunt his toned muscles but his cute phone cover. The back of the phone had three extremely lovable pictures of baby Agastya. Along with the photo, the powerful batter had written that Daddy’s boy is always with him. He also tagged his better-half Natasa Stankovic on the post.

Here are some other pictures of Pandya and Agastya that will leave you in aww –

Pandya also took to Twitter and extended his warm wishes to the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team for the World Test Champions (WTC) final against New Zealand. Sharing a snap of the Indian team in the white kit, he asked them to bring the cup home.

One final Test awaits boys! Bring the cup home 🇮🇳🏆 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/vkgCOamazh— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 18, 2021

The all-rounder has been selected in the 20-man squad for the white ball series against Sri Lanka. India will lock horns with the host in three-match ODIs and as many T20Is next month in July. The limited over series is slated to get started from July 13 in Colombo. Pandya is expected to pick up his form in professional cricket as he had a horrendous run in the first leg of IPL 2021. With a below-par average of 8.66, the cricketer has scored 52 runs in the 7 matches he has played for Mumbai Indians. The second leg of IPL 2021 will resume in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

