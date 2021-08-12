Hardik Pandya Flaunts His Stylish Hairdo in New Instagram Post. Check

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, has been fairly active on social media. The cricketer posted a string of photos of himself on Instagram revealing his new hairstyle to fans. The Mumbai Indians player set the photo and video sharing platform alight with his recent post on Thursday. Pandya visited a popular hair and beauty salon in Mumbai. He thanked the celebrity hairdresser and called him ‘the best.’

Check out the Baroda star’s new look:

Pandya has clearly upped his fashion game as evident in his recent uploads on Instagram. The stylish sport star treated his fans with a few stills from a photo shoot. In a voguish pose, Pandya looked dapper as he flaunted his well-chiselled pecs and tattooed shoulder. Keeping in sync with the grit vibe, he opted for a pair of statement sunglasses and his trademark thick chain around his neck.

A few more images showed Pandya was seen rocking a wide-brimmed hat and shades. Take a look:

In June, Pandya’s hairdresser gave a glimpse of the cricketer’s edgy hairstyle. He shared a post and captioned it, “In Today’s Time We All Are Living On The Edge. The Pulse Line For Our Rockstar, Hardik Pandya - A True Rockstar Who Can Pull Off Any Style."

On the professional front, Pandya has been a victim of consecutive injuries that have majorly hindered his bowling abilities for a prolonged period now. He was last seen in action during India’s tour of Sri Lanka where he struggled to bowl. As a result of the injury, Pandya failed to find a spot in the Test squad.

Former Sri Lanka first-class cricketer Anusha Samaranayak recently shed a light on Pandya’s condition that prevents his chances of bowling long spells. Samaranayake could not offer his services to Pandya in the recent tour because of the strict bio-bubble protocol. Analyzing his bowling action, he explained, “I know the root cause of Pandya’s back injury and it is preventable, if dealt with properly.”

