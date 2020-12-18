Hardik Pandya Goes on Dinner Date with Wife Natasa Stankovic; Pictures Go Viral

On Thursday, Hardik went on a lavish dinner date with Natasa, the pictures of which are going viral on social media.

Indian cricket team’s star all-rounder is back home after wrapping up the ODI and T20 series against Australia and is spending quality time with his wife Natasa Stankovic and newborn son Agastya. On Thursday, Hardik went on a lavish dinner date with Natasa, the pictures of which are going viral on social media.

India vs Australia, Pink Ball Test Day 2 LIVE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

It was Natasa who shared the pictures on her Instagram story and page. In one of the pictures, Hardik can be seen getting excited for a large-sized crab on a plate in front of him. “My dinner date,” Natasa captioned it.

She also shared a couple of other pictures from the outing where the couple can be seen having a good time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The Instagram post has received close to 5 lakh likes and more than 1300 comments.

Since his return from Australia, Hardik has shared a few pictures with the baby, sometimes playing with him, other times feeding him.

Check out this picture from last week in which Hardik is hard at work, holding a bottle of milk, feeding the baby. “From national duty to father duty,” he captioned the picture.

In another picture posted a couple of days ago on his Instagram page, the father-son duo can be seen laughing. The reason for their laughter was revealed by Hardik in the caption which read, “Father and son, Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme.” Both look adorable in the picture, which has garnered more than two million likes since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Agastya was born in July this year, but Hardik had not got enough time to spend with his son as he had to travel to UAE for the Indian Premier League where he played for Mumbai Indians, the champion of this edition of the tournament. This was followed by his tour to Australia where he displayed great batting skills to help Indian win the T20 series. For his extraordinary performance, he was awarded the Player of the Series.