'Hardik Pandya Has Become an MS Dhoni Type of Guy': Harbhajan Singh Calls The All-rounder Future India Captain

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped huge praise on flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and said he has all the capabilities to become the captain of India. 2022 has been a roller-coaster ride for Pandya as at the start of the year, he was on a sabbatical from cricket to work on his bowling fitness. The 28-year-old made a comeback in IPL 2022 where he was named Gujarat Titans skipper and guided the debutant franchise to title triumph.

Pandya took the big responsibility on his shoulders in the batting order, where he promoted himself up to provide balance in the line-up. He regained bowling fitness and made a comeback to the Indian team with the South Africa T20I series right after IPL.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Pandya produced a stellar performance in Indian colours this year as he has scored 314 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 144.03. While he claimed 11 wickets in T20Is this year so far.

The veteran off-spinner feels that Pandya has transformed in recent times and has become a Mahendra Singh Dhoni type of guy,

“Yes, why not? He should because he has transformed into something else. He has become an MS Dhoni type of a guy lately. There is a calmness about him when he bats, and that only happens when you have faith in your abilities,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli Exploring Back Foot Play a Little More’

In the Asia Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Pandya produced a stellar show with both bat and the ball. He claimed three wickets and then scored a match-winning 33* runs off 17 balls and finished the match with a six.



Harbhajan said that Pandya has worked on his skills to win the match for his team and has the capability to become the next India skipper.

“The way he goes out to bat, there is a different swag about it. He has worked so hard that he knows he can win the match for India. I do see him becoming the captain of India and the temperament he carried the other day during the match, or during the IPL, he was brilliant. He has got all the capabilities to become the national team captain going forward,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here