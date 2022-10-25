Hardik Pandya Has No Problem Getting Run Out Like Charlie Dean: 'To Hell With Your Spirit of Cricket'

Hardik Pandya has spoken his heart out on an issue that has been in the news for last two months. After Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean in the third ODI match in Lord’s between India and England, the spirit of cricket debate got triggered among the English fans. They were also joined by the likes of ‘old schools’ who were quick to slam the women cricketer for not playing by the book.

Also Read- India Reach Sydney; Dinesh Karthik ‘Thanks’ Ravichandran Ashwin ‘For Saving Me’

Although, it was later well established that ICC rules allow for a non striker to be dismissed, critics were having none of it. They now accused Sharma for not respecting the spirit of the game.

Now, Pandya has hit back at the critics, saying that he wouldn’t mind getting run out the same way. He said ‘to hell with your spirit of cricket.’

“Because you gave the example, we need to stop making a fuss about this. It’s a rule, simple as that. To hell with the Spirit of the Game, if it’s there, remove the rules, simple as that. The ones who have problems, good for them, that’s fine,” Hardik said on ICC Review podcast.

“Personally, I have no problem. If I am out, if I am walking out and someone runs me out, fair enough, it’s my mistake, not the bowlers. It is using the rules to one’s advantage. Simple as that, let’s not make a big deal, that’s it,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Waha Pe Agar Third Umpire Ko Refer Kar Dete Toh…’-Another Pak Legend Slams Umpires For No Ball Call

It all began in the 44th over of England’s innings, Deepti came up to bowl to number eleven Freya Davies. Charlie, at the non-striker’s end, attempted to go early and steal a few yards by wandering out of non-striker’s end. On seeing that,

Deepti turned around to run her out in her delivery stride, which meant a 16-run win for India and a 3-0 series sweep.

Earlier Pandya helped India beat Pakistan. He scored 40 valuable runs and helped his team get across the line when he shared a hundred plus stand with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli single-handedly powered India to an epic four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out in their big-ticket T20 World Cup game here on Sunday.

Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight. India completed the chase in the last ball, with Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) doing the bulk of the scoring after a horror start to their innings.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here