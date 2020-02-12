Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ENG IN SA, 3 T20IS, 2020 1st T20I, Buffalo Park, East London, 12 February, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa

177/8 (20.0)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

113/2 (12.0)

England need 65 runs in 48 balls at 8.12 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

East London

12 Feb, 202021:30 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS UGA

live
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

East London

12 Feb, 202020:30 IST

2nd T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

East London

13 Feb, 202020:30 IST

2nd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

14 Feb, 202021:30 IST

Hardik Pandya Hits NCA Nets On Road to Recovery

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here on Wednesday.

PTI |February 12, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Hits NCA Nets On Road to Recovery

Bangalore: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here on Wednesday.

Pandya was seen facing throwdown in the nets and mainly played with a straight bat. It is not yet clear if he makes a comeback in the South Africa ODIs next month or the subsequent IPL.

Earlier this month, Pandya was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full match fitness.

The decision was taken after the 26-year-old consulted spinal surgeon James Allibone in the United Kingdom.

Pandya underwent a successful surgery in October last year to treat an acute lower-back injury and has remained out of action since.

He last played for India during the T20 International series against South Africa, taking part in the third match in Bengaluru. He has not played Test cricket since the Southampton match against England in September 2018.

The back problem had kept him in and out of the national team since mid 2018.

Returning from the surgery, Pandya was last month pulled out of the India A team's tour of New Zealand after failing mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai. The selectors had picked him in the squad without testing him in the Ranji matches.

The all-rounder had also taken part in a practice session with the Indian team before an ODI against Australia in Mumbai last month.

Pandya's fitness is important for India's T20 World Cup plans as his fast medium bowling and explosive hitting power gives the team the required balance.

Hardik PandyaIndianca

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 13 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
East London

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more