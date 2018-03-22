Hardik Pandya in a Soup After Distasteful Tweet on BR Ambedkar

According to Times of India, DR Meghwal, the petitioner, claims that the comment by Pandya insulted Dr. Ambedkar and hurt the sentiments of the people of his community. He also added that the cricketer attempted to insult and disregard the Constitution and the architect of Constitution deliberately.
“I learnt about Pandya’s comment through social media in January. It appeared quite derogatory for a figure like Ambedkar and was an attempt to spread hatred and create division in the society,” said Meghwal, an advocate by profession.
“By doing so, he has committed a serious crime and hurt the sentiments of my entire community,” Meghwal said, adding that Pandya should be given adequate and suitable punishment for his “crass act”.
As soon the controversy erupted, Pandya removed the comment from his Twitter account. The 24-year-old last played for the Indian team in the T20I series against South Africa, and was rested for the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy. In his two-year long international career, he has played six Tests, 38 ODIs and 30 T20Is.
First Published: March 22, 2018, 9:39 AM IST