ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show

PTI |June 20, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show

The last time they took part in a show, it was a frivolous and forgettable one for all and sundry but on Thursday, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul ensured that the little kids had an unforgettable time in their presence in Southampton.

Another day, another show but it was something that the kids wouldn't forget in a hurry and the cricketing duo too would fondly remember.

As a bunch of school kids waited patiently for their cricket clinic with the Indian cricketers, there was curiosity over who all will attend after a gruelling training session ahead of their World Cup fixture against Afghanistan here on Saturday.

It was Hardik and Rahul standing at the staircase, ready to join the kids for the clinic arranged by the ICC. It was a chance for some "good optics" for the BCCI and at least the flamboyant all-rounder did way more than celebrity cricketers do at such events.

"He got a lot of flak (for his comments on a TV show) but those who have been around Hardik know that he isn't a bad human being," a BCCI official said.

The next 30 minutes saw Hardik become one of the kids in the clinic. He would deliberately get out and the kids were overjoyed. He would then put a cone on his head and a ball over it.

Rahul also did his bit giving throwdowns but Hardik's involvement was distinctly much more. His interaction with the children was a sight to behold. When they sat in a group, even he was there in that circle, one among them.

A little later, Rishabh Pant also joined the kids. The world's 'best babysitter' got a roar of approval as he sent some of those soft balls outside the park.

"Ab dekhna Rishabh ne maraa, toh ab yeh (Hardik) bhi marega," a familiar voice said from the dressing room balcony. It was MS Dhoni watching the event alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami.

And the team's senior-most player was so right. The next ball was hit in the stands and the children loved it. The India all-rounder then did a jump and jig, his customary celebration style whenever he wins matches for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik is performing well and it reflected in his mood. He was cheerful, interactive and the children were happy.

