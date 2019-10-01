Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

3rd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

02 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 5: SIN VS NEP

upcoming
SIN SIN
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

02 Oct, 201917:00 IST

Hardik Pandya Likely to Undergo Back Surgery, Ruled Out for Indefinite Period

India's first-choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the upcoming T20 International series against Bangladesh since his lower-back injury has resurfaced and may force him out of action for a long period.

PTI |October 1, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Likely to Undergo Back Surgery, Ruled Out for Indefinite Period

India's first-choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the upcoming T20 International series against Bangladesh since his lower-back injury has resurfaced and may force him out of action for a long period.

According to BCCI sources, Hardik will soon fly to the United Kingdom for an assessment of the injury, which was first sustained during the Asia Cup in Dubai last September.

The Baroda all-rounder is the second key member in the Indian team after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the South Africa Test series due to stress fractures in his lower back.

"Hardik is also set to go the United Kingdom to consult the same doctor, who had treated him during the first injury post Asia Cup. He is certainly not playing the Bangladesh series but how long he will be out is still not clear. We will know after he comes back from the United Kingdom," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity .

Germany could be another option for Hardik but BCCI prefers that he consults doctors in the UK.

It is being speculated that Hardik may have to go for a back surgery, which will keep him out for about five months.

"Hardik was left out of Test squad as he didn't fit in the combinations. But then he is not in Baroda's Vijay Hazare team led by Krunal (Pandya). Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that he doesn't need to go under the knife. Then he won't be back before the 2020 IPL," the source added.

Pandya will be an integral part of the Indian team during the next year's World T20 in Australia.

In fact, outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said that going into the World T20, they are looking to use Hardik more in the white ball format games.

The 25-year-old has scored 532 runs and taken 17 wickets in 11 Tests. In 54 ODIs, he has scored 937 runs and taken 54 wickets. In 40 T20 matches, he has 310 runs and 38 wickets.

Meanwhile, in another development, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Ramesh Powar will be the permanent batting and bowling coaches at the NCA. They will report to NCA Director of Cricket Rahul Dravid and travel with various representative teams (India U-19, A or U-23) as and when required.

During the CoA meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) officials will be asked to meet the committee members along with amended state unit's constitution on Thursday.

Hardik PandyaIndia All-Rounderpandya injury

Related stories

Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Look Unrecognizable in Their Throwback Pictures
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 5:11 PM IST

Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Look Unrecognizable in Their Throwback Pictures

India vs South Africa | Trained Hard and Did Pilates to Improve Back: Hardik Pandya
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 9:22 PM IST

India vs South Africa | Trained Hard and Did Pilates to Improve Back: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
Cricketnext Staff | August 22, 2019, 3:06 PM IST

Hardik Pandya Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

NEP v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more