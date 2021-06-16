Hardik Pandya Misses His ‘Little Bunny’ in Quarantine

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya often shares photos and videos of his son Agastya on his Instagram account. From Agastya taking his first steps to his attempt at speaking, Pandya shared such precious moments from his personal life with his fans on the popular photo sharing platform.

Lately, the cricket all-rounder made a ‘Main Tera’ edit for his son which will leave you with teary eyed. On June 15, he shared a picture of his son on his Instagram stories, wherein Pandya is on a video call with him.

Pandya appeared to be in all smiles while watching his son over a video call. Along with the photo, he wrote that he is already missing his little bunny. A few days back, the cricket all-rounder posted pictures from his chartered flight to Mumbai, ahead of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

He also shared a photo with brother Krunal Pandya and wife Natasa among others from their flight.

Pandya is currently undergoing a strict 14-day quarantine period. He has been selected in the Indian ODI and T20I team that will take on hosts Sri Lanka in a six-match long tour, beginning in July.

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in England for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in the limited-overs national side in Sri Lanka.

The cricket team for Sri Lanka will be coached by former Indian captain Rahul Dravid. This will be Dravid’s second stint with the senior team. Earlier, he has been a batting consultant for India during the England tour in 2014. The young brigade will leave for Colombo on June 28 and is set to undergo a quarantine of 3 days there.

The tour will commence with the first of the three ODIs on July 13 followed by the T20I series from July 21.

