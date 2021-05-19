Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic are the “Coolest” Couple, Checkout Latest Pics

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya has some more time to spend with family now after Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among players and support staff. Meanwhile, Hardik and wife Natasa Stankovic are definitely having a blast. Natasa recently shared some photographs of the couple on social media. The photos show Natasa looking stunning in all-white look, while the all-rounder sported a new avatar that included huge glasses, a white-coloured wig and a while umbrella. She captioned them as “Daddy and mommy cool”. The first photo has the couple posing for the camera, while the second is an adorable snap one of them staring at each other.

The all-rounder recently shared an Instagram video of their son Agastya taking his baby-steps. The clip shows Hardik walking with his junior and it had Agastya dressed in a full-sleeves t-shirt, while Hardik at his casual best was wearing peach-coloured shorts and black t-shirt.

On the cricket front, the 27-year-old cricketer was not named in the 20-strong Indian Test squad for the tour of England. India will first play against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in June followed by a five-match Test series against England starting August.

However, he could be named in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka slated to be played in July. The series will not probably not have the Test specialities and other all-format players who would be busy in the United Kingdom at that time. However, the cricketer has been under fire for his inability to complete his quota of overs consistently since his return from a back surgery in 2019 and has raised concerns over his place in the limited overs Indian squad.

