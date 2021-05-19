CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic are the “Coolest” Couple, Checkout Latest Pics

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic are the “Coolest” Couple, Checkout Latest Pics

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic are the “Coolest” Couple, Checkout Latest Pics

The photos show Natasa looking stunning in all-white look, while the all-rounder sported a new avatar that included huge glasses, a white-coloured wig and a while umbrella.

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya has some more time to spend with family now after Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among players and support staff. Meanwhile, Hardik and wife Natasa Stankovic are definitely having a blast. Natasa recently shared some photographs of the couple on social media. The photos show Natasa looking stunning in all-white look, while the all-rounder sported a new avatar that included huge glasses, a white-coloured wig and a while umbrella. She captioned them as “Daddy and mommy cool”. The first photo has the couple posing for the camera, while the second is an adorable snap one of them staring at each other.

The all-rounder recently shared an Instagram video of their son Agastya taking his baby-steps. The clip shows Hardik walking with his junior and it had Agastya dressed in a full-sleeves t-shirt, while Hardik at his casual best was wearing peach-coloured shorts and black t-shirt.

On the cricket front, the 27-year-old cricketer was not named in the 20-strong Indian Test squad for the tour of England. India will first play against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in June followed by a five-match Test series against England starting August.

However, he could be named in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka slated to be played in July. The series will not probably not have the Test specialities and other all-format players who would be busy in the United Kingdom at that time. However, the cricketer has been under fire for his inability to complete his quota of overs consistently since his return from a back surgery in 2019 and has raised concerns over his place in the limited overs Indian squad.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches