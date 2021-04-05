Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Had a Fun Day by the Beach With on Agastya

Natasa Stankovic gave a glimpse of a day well spent with her boys on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures with her husband Hardik Pandya and their little boy Agastya. The family of three is currently in Chennai where the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is set to open. We can see that they enjoyed some down time together by the beach. Hardik and Natasa clearly had a great time cycling and playing around with their munchkin. Hardik and Agastya also played with the sand by the beach. While Hardik is wearing his Mumbai Indians jersey, Natasa is seen in comfy chic clothes. Little one Agastya was perfectly dressed in casuals and a cute white hat.

Last night, the India all rounder shared a heartwarming photo with his son. Posing in his MI blue jersey, we see Agastya join dad for a photoshoot. While sharing the adorable click, Hardik called Agastya“Our tiny miracle”.

On Saturday, the couple enjoyed some pool time with their baby boy. Hardik joined the rest of his Mumbai Indians squad in the bio-bubble on March 29. Last year in the IPL, Hardik didn’t bowl as he was recovering from a back injury. However, since England’s tour of India, the all-rounder has started bowling again. He bowled his full quota in the limited overs legs which proved to be a plus point for his side. During the recent One-Day International series versus The Lions, India captain Virat Kohli spoke highly of Hardik’s bowling and how it greatly impacted the workload management.

Hardik, who is in great form after playing some good knocks in the ODI, is expected to chip in a few overs for his IPL franchise in the forthcoming season. Last season, Hardik played a pivotal role in the team’s success scoring 281 runs from 14 games at an impressive strike rate of 178.98.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to repeat history and keen on making a hat-trick victory with a third win in a row. The defending champions will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9 for the season opener.

