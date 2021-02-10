Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Share Pictures of Son Agastya's First Steps into the Pool In the picture, Natasa was seen with her husband and cricketer Hardik and their son all in swimwear. Natasa was seen in a black swimsuit and a white robe while Hardik wore a black and golden bordered Versace robe on top of navy blue swim shorts.

Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya are quite proud of their son Agastya making the first splash into the swimming pool. The 28-year-old model and actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Wednesday that captured some of the moments from Agastya’s first time in the pool.

In the picture, Natasa was seen with her husband and cricketer Hardik and their son all in swimwear. Natasa was seen in a black swimsuit and a white robe while Hardik wore a black and golden bordered Versace robe on top of navy blue swim shorts. Dipping his feet into the swimming pool with some support from his father, baby Agastya was wearing a navy blue cap and matching swimming shorts like Hardik.

Captioning the post Natasa wrote that it was their boy’s first day at the pool. The post has received over 3,21,936 likes since it was shared on Instagram earlier today.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Mumbai Indians player also took to Twitter to share some pictures from the fun family day out on Wednesday. Hardik described his son as “too cool for the pool” and said that his boy is clearly a water baby. The family portraits from the pool side have been liked by over 18.9k followers on the microblogging site. Hardik’s fans and followers have also shared their reactions to the pictures.

One of the fans wrote that they feel happy and blessed to see him like this and asked him to stay strong. While some hailed them as a cute family.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fhardikpandya7%2Fstatus%2F1359420783475400705&widget=Tweet

Too cool for the pool 😎 My boy’s clearly a water baby 😍 pic.twitter.com/FppLqjBtTx — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 10, 2021

Hardik is currently touring with the Indian cricket team in Chennai where they are playing against England. He is joined by his wife and son in the southern Indian city. The all-rounder was away from his family for quite some time since he played the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates and went to Australia for another International tour.