'Hardik Pandya Needs More Muscle': Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is a vital clog in the Indian contingent. His bowling and fielding have always been an important part of India’s strategy in a match. In the lower middle order, he is bestowed with the responsibility with the willow too. Unfortunately, due to a number of injuries and surgeries, the all-rounder is missing on his bowling element. Former Pakistan captain Salman Buttsharedon his YouTube channel what Pandya should do to start bowling at full-throttle.

According to Butt, the all-rounder’s main problem is that he is very slim and after recuperating, his body isn’t able to handle the extra load of his bowling. Therefore, the former cricketer suggests that Pandya should focus on building muscle.

Butt said that though India has high hopes from Pandya, he has been on a long layoff period. Recalling his bowling performance before the injury, Butt states that he looked very effective with a decent pace. He further said, “Hardik Pandya’s problem is that he is so slim if there is extra load on his body, he will keep getting unfit."

Butt believes that Pandya has a very good bowling action and also has a lot of capacity to become better, however, he continues that the cricketers’ body cannot take the excess workload.

To explain the importance of having a strong body structure to fulfil all-rounder’s duties, the former Pakistan batter cited the example of Kapil Dev and Imran Khan. Drawing a comparison, Butt said that Kapil and Imran were far fitter than Pandya, they were double in size, and had more muscles. “I don’t know if there is any issue with Hardik Pandya’s physique. The physios and trainers must be definitely talking to him about it,” he added.

Even in the first leg of IPL, earlier this year, Pandya was neither able to perform with the bat nor ball. Followed by the Sri Lanka series, wherein the all-rounder left his fans disappointed.

