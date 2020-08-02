'Hardik Pandya Not in Top 10 in Any Format': Irfan Pathan on Youngsters' Comparison to Ben Stokes
In the England-West Indies Test series,Ben Stokes showed why he is regarded as the best all-rounder in the world, across formats. He not only scored runs at ease, but also picked up wickets regularly in the series.
'Hardik Pandya Not in Top 10 in Any Format': Irfan Pathan on Youngsters' Comparison to Ben Stokes
In the England-West Indies Test series,Ben Stokes showed why he is regarded as the best all-rounder in the world, across formats. He not only scored runs at ease, but also picked up wickets regularly in the series.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings