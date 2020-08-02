Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

'Hardik Pandya Not in Top 10 in Any Format': Irfan Pathan on Youngsters' Comparison to Ben Stokes

In the England-West Indies Test series,Ben Stokes showed why he is regarded as the best all-rounder in the world, across formats. He not only scored runs at ease, but also picked up wickets regularly in the series.

Cricketnext Staff |August 2, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
Eariler, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had lauded the efforts of Ben Stokes and said that India would be unbeatable if they have a player like him. In reply, the fans reminded him about Hardik Pandya, who has done fairly well till now.

But Irfan feels that Pandya still has a long way to go to have those match-winning qualities.

“Ben Stokes has become No. 1 all-rounder in the world by winning matches for England. I wish for Team India to have an all-rounder who wins games for India. Yuvraj Singh was a kind of guy who was a match-winner. Having an all-rounder in the team is a different thing and I am talking about purely in Test cricket,” Pathan told Cricket.com in a video interaction.

“Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya is not in top 10 in any format of the game for India. He has the potential, there is no doubt about it. If he has that calibre of an all-rounder who can win matches for India, Indian cricket team will be invincible. The Indian cricket team is way better than the rest in the world,” he added.

“We have guys like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. We have such immensely talented cricketers like Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.

"We have Ashwin, two wrist spinners and Ravindra Jadeja for that matter but if we have that one piece which can put everyone together- that’s an all-rounder. We have tried Vijay Shankar and some new would also come in future. I am simply saying India need a match-winning all-rounder,” said Pathan.

Ben StokesHardik PandyaIrfan Pathan

