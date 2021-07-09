Hardik Pandya Posts Inspiring Workout Video from Sri Lanka - Watch

Hardik Pandya is known to be a workout addict, and he showed that yet again with an inspiring post on Instagram. Hardik hit the gym in Sri Lanka, where he is currently for India’s white-ball series. He captioned his post: “The best project you will ever work on is you"

Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik has had fitness issues in recent times, as he has been managing his workload to take care of his back. He underwent a back surgery in 2019, after which he has hardly bowled in competitive cricket.

It is expected that Hardik will bowl in the Sri Lanka series, as it is the last preparatory series for India before the ICC T20 World Cup.

Hardik is bowling in the nets in Sri Lanka and the decision to make him bowl in the upcoming limited-overs series will be taken by him and the Indian team management, ahead of the first ODI on July 13.

“He has been bowling at the nets and he also bowled in the intra-squad match [on Monday]. But it is his and team management’s call how they want to go about it. But yes, he is bowling and it is a very good sign," Yadav told media during a virtual interaction," Suryakumar Yadav said recently.

“Pandya bowled in the England series. During Indian Premier League (IPL), he didn’t bowl because it was the team management and Hardik’s call," added Yadav.

Hardik didn’t bowl for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2021, but he did bowl in the limited-overs games for India against England in March this year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here