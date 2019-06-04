ICC World Cup 2019 | Hardik Pandya Posts Selfie With ‘Gang’ Dhoni and Rahul

Not only is the Indian team limbering up to do their best in the opening encounter against South Africa on Wednesday, but also are taking out time to relax from their busy training schedule.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a picture of the ‘Gang’, taking out time and taking a stroll on the streets of Southampton. In his ‘Gang’ are former skipper MS Dhoni and KL Rahul.
Gang @msdhoni @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/kHvQcMfBZX— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 3, 2019
India is yet to begin their World Cup campaign and play against the Proteas on June 5.
On Monday, German football star Thomas Mueller wished the Indian team and skipper Virat Kohli to give it their best shot in the tournament.
In a post on Twitter, Mueller wrote, “I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He`s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past.”
Later, Indian captain Virat Kohli also replied to Muller, thanking him for the support.
