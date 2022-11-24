Hardik Pandya Returns Home to Catch-up with Son Agastya, Picture of Fathe & Son Sets Social Media Ablaze

After leading India to a series win against New Zealand in the T20I series, Hardik Pandya is back home enjoying his time off from cricket with his son, Agastya. Hardik tweeted a photo with his son where Pandya junior can be seen resting in his arms.

“Home," Hardik captioned the photo followed by a heart emoticon. Hardik had been waiting eagerly to finally meet his son after his hectic schedule. The all-rounder had been on the go since the Indian Premier League this year.

Following the 3rd T20I match against the Kiwis on Tuesday, Hardik revealed his plans to utilise his break from cricket. “I’m going back home, taking my time off, and be with my son," he said at the post-match presentation.

Hardik Pandya has been in the prime of his form ever since his comeback from the injury earlier this year. The all-rounder has been grabbing the headline not just with his performances with the bat and ball but also his leadership skills. Hardik led the debutants Gujarat Titans to an IPL title victory following a remarkable season. Thereafter, he was appointed the skipper for the Ireland tour, where the Indian team to victory.

Hardik had been consistent with his performances with both the bat and ball, rising up to the occasion whenever the team needed him. From leading India’s successful run chase against Pakistan in the Asia Cup encounter to playing sensible innings with Virat Kohli against the archrivals in the T20 world Cup, the 29-year-old has shown remarkable cricketing acumen.

In the semifinals of the T20 World Cup where most Indian batters struggled to get going against England, Hardik Pandya struck 63 of 33 balls to lead India to 168 runs on the board.

Hardik’s recent success has led to the demand for him appointed as the next Indian skipper. Many former Indian players, including Harbhajan Singh and Kris Srikkanth, backed Hardik Pandya as the next Indian skipper after these recent performances.

“See if I was the chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup, straight away, I’d put it that way number one," Srikkanth said on Star Sports show Match Point.

Hardik will continue to be on break till the Bangladesh series.

