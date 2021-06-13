Hardik Pandya & Son Agastya Watch Cartoon Together; See Video Here

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shared a video of her husband and son Agastya while enjoying a few cartoons. The model took to Instagram to share the video with the fans. In it, Hardik is seated shirtless with Agastya seated next to him. The duo are busy watching the screen as Stankovic captured the moment.

ALSO READ - Hardik Pandya Enjoys a Dip in The Pool With Natasa Stankovic And Son Agastya

Meanwhile, the couple is enjoying their time in Mumbai, after Hardik was not selected for the Test team which is touring England. The Indian team is on a four-month long tour where they will playing the WTC final as well. But he has managed to make it to the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

The couple welcomed their son Agastya on July 30, 2020. While announcing his arrival, Hardik had shared a picture and captioned it, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” Earlier on June 6, Natasa shared a heartwarming picture of the Pandya family enjoying a dip in pool.

In the picture, Hardik, Natasa, and Agastya are sporting their swim clothes and are posing for a cute family picture. Natasa posted the snap with an adorable caption as she labeled her husband and son as water babies. Looking at Hardik and Natasa’s recent Instagram pictures, one can easily say that the entire Pandya family has a special liking for the beaches and swimming pools.

ALSO READ -‘I Never Say Dada Made this Team’: Suresh Raina on Rahul Dravid’s Contribution to Team India

Hardik was last seen in action during IPL 2021. Before the tournament was suspended, the 27-year-old experienced a torrid outing with the willow as he failed to produce any match-defining knocks. In seven matches, Hardik scored just 52 runs at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 118.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here