Hardik Pandya Sends Love for Brother Krunal in New Mirror Selfie

Hardik and Krunal Pandya are two of the most terrific all-rounders from the current batch of the Indian Cricket Team. They have made the nation proud with their performances in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. They are known for their companionship on the field and have often put up incredible performances alongside each other. They are also teammates playing for their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). Off the field, the brother duo is inseparable and have time and again showed mutual love and respect for one another. Regardless of any circumstance, they have stood by each other solid as a rock.

An example of the same was seen in Hardik’s latest tweet. He shared a mirror selfie with Krunal and called him a true motivator. Dressed in sleeveless t-shirts, the sibling pair looked dashing, sporting huge smiles. Hardik wrote: “My pure motivator. Love you bro."

Earlier, a video was shared online where the Panya brothers were seen challenging each other in the gym. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the fun clip on its official Twitter handle on July 11. Both the Pandyas won the one-one challenge and so they finished in a draw. The third and final challenge was tied between them. “This may look easy, but it’s NOT! Care to try one of these challenges at home? The Pandya brothers - face off in a quick gym,”read the tweet.

India won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Sri Lanka. Krunal congratulated the team by sharing a post on Twitter. He wrote, “Champions. Congratulations to the team and thank you for the support everyone.”

Sri Lanka beat the visitors by 3 wickets in the third ODI match of the series on Friday. The host nation’s spinners outranked Shikhar Dhawan and men for 225 in 43.1 overs. The island country sealed an ODI win on home soil after nine years.

