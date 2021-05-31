Hardik Pandya Shares a Cute Picture with Grandmother and Brother Krunal Pandya

Ahead of the World Test Cricket Championship (WTC), Indian cricketers are spending quality time with their family members and have been updating their fans on social media with their quarantine lives.

Though Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been named in the squad for the WTC Championship and 5-match series against England but is expected to fly to Sri Lanka in July for a limited over series. Hardik has been quite active on social media and leaves no chance to give some major family goals. The cricketer has been sharing lovable photos and videos with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya, leaving fans in wanting more.

On May 30, Hardik shared an adorable picture with his grandmother and brother Krunal Pandya. Sharing the image on his Instagram handle, in the caption, he asked his followers that are they still looking for cuteness around.

Natasa dopped a heart emoji in the comment section, while the trio received heart-warming replies from the fans.

Recently, Hardik had also posted a picture and a reel with his son Agastya. In the image, the father-son duo was seen meticulously reading a book. Pandya captioned the ‘creating memories for life’ along with a heart emoji. The star-cricketer had also posted an adorable reel that featured him helping Agastya in walking around.

Hardik, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, was last seen on-field during the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2021. The season got halted mid-way due to ragging pandemic in the country and rising COVID positive cases in the franchise bio-bubbles.On May 29, Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that the remaining matches of the cash-rich league will be played in UAE. The tournament is likely to resume in September-October.Majority of the big names will be missing due to the Test series in England, therefore India is expected to go with a young squad for the white-ball series in Sri Lanka.

