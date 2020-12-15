Hardik Pandya Shares an Adorable Pic with Son Agastya; Have You Seen it Yet?

The 27-year-old also has other reasons to be elated. Having played and contributed greatly in all the three ODI and T20I games recently, Pandya is going through an excellent form.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back home after playing in the limited overs series against Australia and is now enjoying the joys of fatherhood fully. Recently, the cricketer shared a lovely picture with son Agastya Pandya where the two can be seen sharing a laugh over children's rhymes.Shared on the official social media handles of the player, the picture features Pandya holding baby Agastya as the cute kid smiles for the camera. Pandya, on the other hand, has honey-drooping eyes for his child. The caption explained that the father and son duo was laughing over the “little monkey rhyme”.

The caption to the post read, “Father and son Laughing on 5 little monkey rhyme.”

The post has managed to win over the netizens as more than 18 lakh netizens have liked the update on Instagram alone. The post was also widely shared on other social media platforms. Fans of the cricketer could just not have enough of Agastya’s cuteness.

The 27-year-old also has other reasons to be elated. Having played and contributed greatly in all the three ODI and T20I games recently, Pandya is going through an excellent form. Coming in to bat in the middle and lower middle order, Pandya has been able to hit the balls perfectly and take the total to a respectable target for India. While chasing, either he has managed to successfully chase the total or taken the game too close.He was monumental in India sealing the T20 series and was rightly named Man of the Series. This comes after his successful trip in Dubai with old IPL side, the Mumbai Indians who managed to win their record fifth title in the tournament. Although Pandya is not part of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, India will look forward to imposing their dominance. The Men in Blue would have to play without skipper Virat Kohli but Rohit Sharma, who missed the limited overs matches, is likely to join the squad.