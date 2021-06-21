Hardik Pandya Shares Emotional Post On Father’s Day

The whole world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday in their own way. On this occasion, those who have lost their fathers felt the prick of not being able to see them again. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan’s star player Rashid Khan too became very emotional as they have lost their fathers some time back. Hardik took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Himanshu Pandya, who passed away in January this year.

In a picture posted, Hardik can be seen posing with his father and brother Krunal Pandya. He thanked his father for teaching him all about fatherhood and promised to take everything forward that he has learnt from him on the journey with his son Agastya.

Hardik and his wife Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their first child in July last year.

When Pandya brothers’ father passed away, Hardik was at home, but Krunal was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Similarly, Rashid remembered his father and posted a photo of him on Twitter. He wrote that he misses him every day. He believes that he has reached such great heights only because of his father’s “love and guidance” and that his blessings will always be with him even when he is not present physically.

Other cricket stars also extended their greetings on Twitter.

Dad, Your guiding hand will remain on my shoulder forever .I miss you every day you are gone. Missing have video call with u talk to you listen to you 😢😢😢 Until we meet again .. I LOVE YOU DAD . HAPPY FATHERS DAY ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iKdyC7HUhB— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 20, 2021

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar too took a trip down memory lane and shared fond memories of his father with his fans. He uploaded a video on his Instagram page in which he was seen reminiscing about his late father. He shared details of a “special place” in his house that is connected with his late father’s childhood. In the caption of the post, he told his followers that whenever he visits this spot, he always goes back in time.

