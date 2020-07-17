Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Hardik Pandya Shares Happy Family Picture With Natasa Stankovic

India cricketer Hardik Pandya is quite active on social media. Now, the flamboyant cricketer has dropped an adorable picture on Instagram. And fans simply can’t keep calm. The picture perfect moment features Hardik along with his wife Natasa Stankovic and their cute pets.

Hardik has captioned the post as, “Family” with a pink heart emoticon. In the snap, the 26-year-old cricketer looks dapper in all-black look. Natasha can be seen lying on Hardik’s lap wearing a white coloured gown.

Hardik and Natasha are expecting their first child together. The happy news was shared by Hardik on the photo sharing platform.

"Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," read the post.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged

The news of the India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa came as a huge surprise not just to his fans, but also to many members of the Indian team.

