Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Video from His Meeting with Wife Natasa Stankovic's Family | WATCH

Hardik Pandya is one of the most prominent social media star in India. The flamboyant all-rounder often breaks the Internet with his delightful posts. Recently, Hardik met his wife Natasa Stankovic’s family for the first time. The 28-year-old captured the emotional moments on camera and later shared a heartwarming video on Twitter.

In the touching video, the family members of Natasa could be seen getting emotional on meeting the famous Indian cricketer for the first time in person. Natasa’s mother Radmila showered Pandya with hugs and kisses. Hardik also met his father-in-law Goran for the first time.

While sharing the video, Hardik wrote, “From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these.”

From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZrPcxJsUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 26, 2022

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in a private ceremony in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child in July, 2020. Hardik and Natasa are one of the power couples of the Indian cricket team. The glamorous couple often give relationship goals to their fans. In fact, Hardik regularly shares loved-up pictures with wife Natasa Stankovic on Instagram.

Hardik’s all-round skills on the field and his no-nonsense demeanour, has captured the imagination of the masses. It is worth noting that Hardik has thrived in the last few months to emerge as a genuine all-rounder in the Indian cricket team. He has also impressed several pundits with his leadership skills. The Baroda cricketer led the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title this year.

Experts have noted that Hardik has evolved into a dependable player for team India. In the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, Hardik showed why he is such a vital player for the team in limited-overs cricket. In the 1st T20I at Mohali, Hardik played a blistering knock of 71 runs off just 30 balls. Although India went on to lose the match, Hardik’s stellar knock left everyone spellbound. At the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, Hardik will be key to India’s chances.

