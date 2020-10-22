- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
Hardik Pandya Shares Lovely Picture With Wife Natasa Stankovic
Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a lovely picture with his wife Natasa Stankovic on Instagram on Wednesday which is melting hearts online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a lovely picture with his wife Natasa Stankovic on Instagram on Wednesday which is melting hearts online. The couple can be seen donning matching black outfits and sitting side by side. Pandya used “world” and “heart” emojis in the caption. In the comments section, Natasa gave a heart in return.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Check out the adorable couple's photo:
View this post on Instagram
The picture has been liked by more than 1.6 million users on Instagram and has garnered thousands of comments, most of which are filled with hearts, fire and flowers.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa got married in January this year and were blessed with a baby boy in July. They have named the boy Agastya. Pandya was having a quality time with his family during the lockdown imposed on account of Covid-19 pandemic, before separating from them for IPL. Pandya is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 where he is having a good season so far. But he, admittedly, is missing being with his family.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRH Today's Match at Dubai: SRH Field, Holder Replaces Williamson
The post has also given rise to speculations whether Natasa has travelled to UAE to meet her husband, who has been feeling quite lonely without his family. In fact, in a recent post by his team Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Pandya was seen expressing his emotions as he remembered his wife and new born kid.
“It has been a fantastic time for me, to spend 15 days before I left for UAE with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things (being away), that is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much I will make it worth,” the all-rounder said in the video.
Check out the video here:
🗣️ "From here on everything will be for Agastya and my family." - Hardik Pandya#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/XVBjSdXkmZ
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 17, 2020
Pandya acknowledged that the big events that have happened in the recent past have taught him a lot of things. He added that being a father has given him immense pleasure and has increased his love for the family.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches