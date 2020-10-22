Hardik Pandya Shares Lovely Picture With Wife Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a lovely picture with his wife Natasa Stankovic on Instagram on Wednesday which is melting hearts online.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a lovely picture with his wife Natasa Stankovic on Instagram on Wednesday which is melting hearts online. The couple can be seen donning matching black outfits and sitting side by side. Pandya used “world” and “heart” emojis in the caption. In the comments section, Natasa gave a heart in return.

Check out the adorable couple's photo:

View this post on Instagram 🌎 ❤️ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Oct 21, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

The picture has been liked by more than 1.6 million users on Instagram and has garnered thousands of comments, most of which are filled with hearts, fire and flowers.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa got married in January this year and were blessed with a baby boy in July. They have named the boy Agastya. Pandya was having a quality time with his family during the lockdown imposed on account of Covid-19 pandemic, before separating from them for IPL. Pandya is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 where he is having a good season so far. But he, admittedly, is missing being with his family.

The post has also given rise to speculations whether Natasa has travelled to UAE to meet her husband, who has been feeling quite lonely without his family. In fact, in a recent post by his team Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Pandya was seen expressing his emotions as he remembered his wife and new born kid.

“It has been a fantastic time for me, to spend 15 days before I left for UAE with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things (being away), that is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much I will make it worth,” the all-rounder said in the video.

Check out the video here:

Pandya acknowledged that the big events that have happened in the recent past have taught him a lot of things. He added that being a father has given him immense pleasure and has increased his love for the family.