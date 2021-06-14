Hardik Pandya Shares New Photos on Social Media With Favourite Companions

After the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 tournament, Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder has been spending some much-needed quality time with his wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya. The cricketer decided to take a small vacation before heading off to Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July. Hardik, was named in the squad, along with brother Krunal Pandya, which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Hardik maintained his active social media presence and the latest posts from the swashbuckler shows that he is having a great time. On Sunday, Hardik posted a picture on his Instagram account where he was seen enjoying his flying time in a private jet.

Hardik had earlier shared another post on Saturday, where he was seen with wife Natasa Stankovic and brother and teammate Krunal among others. Hardik revealed through his upload that his family members were his favourite “travel companions.”

Both his posts received over 2.5 million likes (combined) and tons of user reactions, including one from his wife Natasa, who responded by commenting three heart emojis on his post.

Both Hardik and Krunal were last seen in action during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was suspended last month due to rising cases of COVID-19 cases among players, support staff across franchises and in the country. Surprisingly, the brother duo didn’t a place in the Indian Test squad picked for the tour of England where the team will play New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting from June 18, followed by a five-Test series against England in August-September.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) picked a second-string squad for India’s limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka, in which they have been included. Shikhar Dhawan will helm the captaincy for India, who will play in three ODIs and T20I matches against the Island nation. The series is scheduled t start on July 13 and all the matches will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

