Hardik Pandya Should Play as Regular Batsman in T20 World Cup: Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has said that if Hardik Pandya is not fit enough to bowl, he should be used as a genuine batsman by India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ever since Pandya underwent back surgery, he has not been bowling regularly. After missing the initial phases of the IPL, he finally found some form with the bat in the match against Punjab Kings and scored an unbeaten 40 to take Mumbai Indians home.

Sehwag also added that Hardik is primarily a batsman who bowls some overs and he should be utilised accordingly, adding that a right-handed batter can win a match single-handedly on his day with the bat. “Hardik Pandya alone can win you matches. He is a batsman first and bowling is only a bonus. Even if he is not fit enough to bowl, he can win matches with the bat. I will always keep such a player in my team," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Echoing his sentiments, former India batsman Ajay Jadeja, too, said that Hardik should be viewed as a batsman first and that his batting outweighs the impact he could create with the ball. Jadeja said that had Pandya not been a destructive batter, he would not have featured in either the Indian team or for the Mumbai Indians and that his abilities with the bat stand out.

Jadeja was quick to add that Hardik should always be sent higher up the order and should not be wasted at number 7.

“If a batter has to grow, he has to be sent up the order. Now he’s shown he can do this while coming in early. He has the skills to bat in the middle overs. Wondering why Mumbai Indians are not sending him up the order,” Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

