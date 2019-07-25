Hardik Pandya seems to be making the most of his time off cricket by getting himself inked as the India all-rounder showed his new tattoo.
Pandya took to Instagram to share the image, as he got the face of a lion inked on his shoulder.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 24, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT
A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 24, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT
Pandya has been rested from the upcoming series against West Indies. The all-rounder was part of the World Cup team, where India lost in the semi-finals.
He scored 226 runs in nine innings and picked 10 wickets in the tournament.
Hardik Pandya Shows Off His New 'Lion' Tattoo
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings