Hardik Pandya continued his destructive form on return from injury as he slammed a 55-ball 158 for Reliance 1 against BPCL in the semi-final of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium here on Friday.
Days after smashing 105 off just 39 balls, a fit-again Hardik slammed 20 massive sixes and six fours in a blitzkrieg knock which entertained the crowd who had turned up to see the likes of him, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shreyas Iyer among others.
Reliance 1 rode Hardik's pyrotechnics to reach 238.
Hardik underwent a surgery after suffering a lower-back injury five months ago and has since been on a road to recovery. He could not be fit in time for the New Zealand tour but started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.
After smashing 105 against CAG in a Group C encounter few days ago, he had said: "It's fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time. For me it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone," Hardik said on DY Patil Sports Academy Facebook page.
On his big-hitting prowess, the 26-year old added: "If it's there in my arc I just back myself and go for it. Most of the times, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Hardik Pandya Slams 55-ball 158 in DY Patil T20 Cup
Hardik Pandya continued his destructive form on return from injury as he slammed a 55-ball 158 for in the semi-final of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020
WI v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 2020
AUS v SAPotchefstroom SP
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
IRE v AFGGreater Noida All Fixtures
Team Rankings