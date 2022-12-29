'Hardik Pandya Supports Every Player, Hoping to Get a Game in Sri Lanka Series': Shivam Mavi

Young pacer Shivam Mavi talked highly of Hardik Pandya and said that the flamboyant all-rounder supports every player as captain. Mavi received his maiden India call-up this week as he has been picked for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik has been named the skipper of the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma who has yet not recovered from his thumb injury.

Mavi is looking forward to giving an audition to Hardik as he wants to impress his new IPL franchise captain Gujarat Titans after getting picked for INR 6 crore in IPL Auction by defending champions.

The 24-year-old is supremely confident that he won’t let Hardik down.

“Hardik Pandya supports every player. He is a great leader. It is very difficult to be the IPL champions in the first outing but he managed to do it. He led Gujarat Titans from the front and became champions. He is a calm leader but took some bold decisions," the 24-year-old told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The young pacer feels that Hardik is a tactical genius who usually takes the brave call to take instinctive calls on the ground and he is hoping to get a chance in the XI for Sri Lanka series.

“As a captain Hardik bhai is very shrewd and a master tactician. He knows exactly whom to bowl when and whom to promote in the batting order. I know it is not going to be easy for me but I am just hoping to get a game, perform there and be a regular for India."

Despite a below-par performance in last IPL, Mavi was confident of a good price in this year’s IPL mini-auction and also got the team of his choice.

“Yes, I was expecting something around Rs 5 and 6 crore. It is a result of my consistent performances. I always wanted to be in GT because I have heard that their management is very good. GT has Hardik bhai and (Ashish) Nehra bhai, the two best thinkers of the game," he said.

