Hardik Pandya Surpasses Nadal, Federer and Haaland; Becomes Youngest Cricketer With 25 Million Instagram Followers

Star Indian athlete Hardik Pandya has become the youngest cricketer in the world to reach 25 million Instagram followers. Over the years, Hardik has emerged as one of the most exciting talent in Indian sports and his social media numbers re-iterates the love that fans across the world have for him.

Interestingly, Hardik has more Instagram followers than some global stars like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Max Verstappen and Erling Haaland (Source: Instagram), which is a testament to the widespread fan engagement he commands across geographies.

Expressing his gratitude for his fans, Hardik Pandya said, “Thank you to all my fans for the love. Each one of my fans is special to me and I would like to thank them for the love and support they have given me over all these years.”

His consistent engagement and followership across social media have enabled fans to know him both on and off the field. This has strengthened his emotional connect with fans.

Hardik, the cricketer, is a household entity. Although he is only 29, he is a senior member of the Indian team and a proven cricketer internationally and in the IPL. He is a young leader, family man, stylish, team man, committed to the craft and brings in a sense of calmness and individuality, which is a delight for the brand world.

From a brand’s perspective, it opens a plethora of segments for Hardik owing to his enhanced visibility and success story, which makes him relatable yet aspirational for brands.

Hardik’s portfolio consists of over 20 brands across sectors including Sports Equipment, Audio, Denims and shirts, Batteries and lubricants, Energy drink, Biscuits, Casual apparel, Shoes, Beverage, Perfume and media & broadcast. He continues to be one of the most sought after celebrities in the endorsement landscape, being the face of some marquee brands.

