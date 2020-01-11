Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 41, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

155/5 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

116/1 (14.0)

Rajshahi Royals need 40 runs in 36 balls at 6.66 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 32, Perth Stadium, Perth, 11 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

0/0 (0.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 31, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 January, 2020

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

162/6 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder*

166/6 (19.4)

Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by 4 wickets

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

Hardik Pandya To Be Back For White Ball Leg of NZ Tour, Gill or Rahul For 3rd Opener in Tests

All-rounder Hardik Pandya could be the only notable inclusion in India's limited overs squads - which are unlikely to be significantly tinkered with -- for the upcoming six-week tour of New Zealand.

PTI |January 11, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Hardik Pandya To Be Back For White Ball Leg of NZ Tour, Gill or Rahul For 3rd Opener in Tests

Mumbai: All-rounder Hardik Pandya could be the only notable inclusion in India's limited overs squads - which are unlikely to be significantly tinkered with -- for the upcoming six-week tour of New Zealand.

Starting January 24, India will be playing five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches, and squads for the tour will be picked on Sunday.

India will be playing eight white ball games in New Zealand, and it will be interesting to see if the selectors pick a 16 or 17-member squad, instead of 15.

With the India A team's shadow tour coinciding with the seniors' visit, it gives the selectors an option to draft players on SOS basis if the need arises.

The selectors will primarily focus on zeroing in on the core for white ball cricket considering that this is a T20 World Cup year.

While the T20 squad that played against Sri Lanka in the just-concluded series all but picks itself, Pandya, who is already in New Zealand with the A team, is expected to be included once he proves his fitness in the first couple of List A games against New Zealand, apart from two warm-up one dayers.

With India A's three List A games only ending on January 26, Hardik, returning from a back surgery, might be included by the time the January 29 third T20 International comes calling.

"About Hardik, it's only about checking out if he is fully fit for international cricket or not. He is very integral to India's World T20 plans," a senior BCCI official, privy to selection matters, told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It will be interesting to note if the ODI team is an extension of the T20 squad.

The weakest link in the ODI team is Kedar Jadhav, who has managed to hold onto his 50 over slot amid pressure to replace him.

In New Zealand, Jadhav's technical frailties could be exposed and his lack of overs in recent times makes him a case for exclusion.

In case the Indian team looks for technical solidity, Ajinkya Rahane could make a comeback, but if the team management is thinking in terms of treating 50 over games as an extension of T20 series, Mumbai player Suryakumar Yadav's explosive power hitting at No. 5 or 6 could be an option.

Both Surya and Sanju Samson are in the A squad.

The Test squad wears a very settled look with the only contention being the third opener's slot.

Picked as a reserve for the home series, the young Shubman Gill deserves to be the third opener, but K L Rahul's current form and experience in Test cricket could also be considered.

The selectors will also deliberate on if a third spinner (Kuldeep Yadav) is needed for the two-match Test series instead of a fifth pacer (Navdeep Saini) to accompany Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

The rest automatically pick themselves in case there are no fitness issues.

IndiaIndia vs new ZealandNew Zealand vs India

Related stories

India vs Sri Lanka | All-rounder Shardul Thakur Enjoying New Responsibility
Cricketnext Staff | January 10, 2020, 11:35 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka | All-rounder Shardul Thakur Enjoying New Responsibility

Injured Tom Latham to Miss T20I Series Against India
Cricketnext Staff | January 8, 2020, 10:54 AM IST

Injured Tom Latham to Miss T20I Series Against India

Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out of India A's Practice Matches of NZ Tour
Cricketnext Staff | January 7, 2020, 7:19 PM IST

Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out of India A's Practice Matches of NZ Tour

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more