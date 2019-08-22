India all-rounder Hardik Pandya walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. While the Indian cricket team is in West Indies, Hardik has been rested for the tour with an eye on managing his workload.
Dressed in a maroon attire, Pandya walked the ramp with actress Lisa Haydon and noted designer Amit Aggarwal.
Sharing a video of the event wearing the same attire on Instagram, Hardik said: "Rocked the ramp at LFW with @r.elan.official and @amitaggarwalofficial. Great collection made even better to wear with R | Elan fabrics and amazing craft of Amit Aggarwal. The best of @lakmefashionwk (sic)."
View this post on Instagram New experience but a fun one 😁 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:36pm PDT
New experience but a fun one 😁
A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:36pm PDT
The beautiful @HaydonLisa and the charasmatic @hardikpandya7 turn show stoppers for the grand show of @RElanOfficial presents @iamitaggarwal. #RunwayAtLFW #FreeYourLips #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #LFW #LFWWF19 pic.twitter.com/MLSjUvJqLY— Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) August 22, 2019
The beautiful @HaydonLisa and the charasmatic @hardikpandya7 turn show stoppers for the grand show of @RElanOfficial presents @iamitaggarwal. #RunwayAtLFW #FreeYourLips #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #LFW #LFWWF19 pic.twitter.com/MLSjUvJqLY
Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of Lakme Fashion Week also shared pictures of Pandya's ramp walk and the caption read: "The beautiful @HaydonLisa and the charasmatic @hardikpandya7 turn show stoppers for the grand show of @RElanOfficial presents @iamitaggarwal. #RunwayAtLFW #FreeYourLips #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #LFW #LFWWF19 (sic)."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Hardik Pandya Turns Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
IND v WIAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
BOT v NAMAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
CAN v CAYAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings