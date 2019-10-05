Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Hardik Pandya Undergoes Successful Back Surgery in London

Hardik Pandya underwent surgery successfully to treat a lower back issue which has ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period.

Cricketnext Staff |October 5, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
In a post on Instagram, Hardik promised to 'be back in no time'.

Hardik played the T20I series against South Africa but was not picked for the ongoing Test series. He will miss the T20Is against Bangladesh and potentially be out of the game for a longer duration too.

Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered to play in the IPL and the World Cup, before the injury resurfaced.

Hardik is the second key member in the Indian team after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah to suffer back issues. Bumrah has a stress fracture on his lower back and is expected to travel to United Kingdom to assess his injury.

