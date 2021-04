Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic Shake a Leg with Son Agastya; Watch Video Here

Hardik Pandya is a hit on the field, and off it as well. His partner, Natasa Stankovic posted a video with Pandya, and son Agastya, where the trio is seen dancing to Eduardo Luzquinos’ remix of Don’t Rush. Watch the video –

Meanwhile, India lost the second ODI against England in Pune. After the match Virender Sehwag expressed his disappointment with Hardik not bowling even a single over.

At least to make a change, Hardik Pandya could have been given a spell of 3-4 overs. I don’t understand if he can bowl four overs in T20I cricket, then why cannot he do the same in ODI cricket,” Sehwag asked on Cricbuzz.

“If he only wants to play as a batsman, then say that he will only play as a batsman in ODI cricket, so then his performance will be assessed accordingly. Because as an allrounder you sometimes get an advantage, that if you are unable to perform with the bat on one day, then you performed with the ball.

“Or vice-versa. But if he is not going to ball, then he will only be assessed as a batsman. So, I am little disappointed that Pandya did not bowl a single over. If he is fit, he can bowl four overs in T20Is, so he could have bowled a couple of overs. If he had got a breakthrough, it would have helped the team,” he added.

Pandya had undergone a back surgery in 2019, and since then has not bowled much at all, even in the IPL. Sehwag even questioned Kohli’s workload management statement.