Hardik Pandya, Wife Natasa Stankovic and Son Agastya Strolling on the Beach - See Pic

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shared a picture of the couple with their son Agastya strolling in the beach. Natasa took to Instagram to share the picture of the happy family, which received plenty of love from their followers.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

The couple welcomed their baby boy, Agastya on July 30, 2020. The loving parents, who enjoy a significant fan following on social media, regularly share updates of their son. In a recent upload, Hardik is seen spending some quality time with Agastya. We can see the junior Pandya and his daddy dearest reading a book. Hardik is wearing a black sleeveless shirt along with blue shorts while Agastya is clad in a white round neck tee. The father and son duo look completely engrossed in the book. The candid picture has been majorly loved by his fans and has got over a million likes. Natasa dropped some hearts in the comments.

One of his fans wrote, “Myyyyyy heartsssss”, another found it a ‘priceless memories’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

A while back, Hardik had shared an Instagram Reels in which he could be seen walking with Agastya. In the cutesy clip, the cricketer is holding the little man’s hand as they walk in their house. To complete the post, Hardik has added the popular track Heyy Baby in the background. Both the boys are clad in comfortable casuals including a pair of shorts and T-shirt. The video has been loved widely and has received comments from fellow cricketers KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohsin Khan. Hardik’s Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have put a father-son emoji and a blue heart as their comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Meanwhile, the all-rounder was not selected for India’s Tour of England. He is expected to be a part of the Indian side for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here