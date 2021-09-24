Hardik Pandya’s Absence Worrying not Just for MI but India too Ahead of World T20

Defending champions Mumbai Indians haven’t had a great start to the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team has tasted defeat in both their matches so far. After being beaten by Chennai Super Kings in the first match, they were comprehensively beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match.

One of the major reasons behind the below-par performance is probably the absence of Hardik Pandya, who gives the required balance to the side. Hardik has missed both the games since the resumption of the league and while Mumbai will surely be fretting over his fitness, his prolonged absence will also worry the Indian management ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled after the IPL this year.

In the matches played so far, there has been assistance for fast bowlers. Hardik Pandya is the only fast-bowling all-rounder on the side and hence, his presence would give the side a big boost.

Pandya was injured during the training session before the start of IPL 2021 and has not yet been cleared to take the field. He has not bowled for Mumbai Indians this season in the 9 matches played so far. Reports suggest that the BCCI has requested the franchisees not to take the risk of bringing any Indian player named in the world cup squad onto the field if they are not 100 per cent fit.

Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond has said that Hardik is very close to being match fit, and that he is being monitored by the medical team and that they are also balancing the needs of their team and keeping an eye on the needs of Team India ahead of the World Cup.

Hardik Pandya was part of India’s team that took on Sri Lanka where he bowled. However, he was not at his best as he picked only 3 wickets and could only score 29 runs with the bat.

