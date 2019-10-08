Hardik Pandya's Birthday Tweet to Zaheer Khan Leaves Fans Fuming

Hardik Pandya's birthday wish to former fast bowling great Zaheer Khan has not gone down well with cricket fans, who have slammed the India all-rounder for his cheeky tweet.
Zaheer had turned 41 on Monday and Hardik wished the former pacer by tweeting: "Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here."
The all-rounder tweeted with a video of him smashing Zaheer for a six in a domestic match. However, netizens found his post disrespectful and slammed the 25-year-old.
Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here ❤️❤️ @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/XghW5UHlBy— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 7, 2019
"Ahankaar tujhe le dobega mere bhai pandya...stay humble not foolish (Your arrogance will ruin you brother, stay humble and don't act like a fool)," a user replied to Hardik's tweet.
"Hope you start giving good performances outside of Talk shows and win a world cup for India like he did Hardik Pandya," another fan replied.
Another person also hit back at Hardik saying: "Says a mediocre 'all rounder' more (in)famous for his antics off the field than on it to a champion bowler who's taken 600 combined ODI/Test wickets!"
Pandya recently underwent surgery in London to treat his lower back issue which has ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period.
