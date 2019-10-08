Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

3rd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

09 Oct, 201919:00 IST

1st T20I: QAT VS JER

upcoming
QAT QAT
JER JER

Lahore

09 Oct, 201920:30 IST

Hardik Pandya's Birthday Tweet to Zaheer Khan Leaves Fans Fuming

Hardik Pandya's birthday wish to former fast bowling great Zaheer Khan has not gone down well with cricket fans, who have slammed the India all-rounder for his cheeky tweet.

IANS |October 8, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Hardik Pandya's Birthday Tweet to Zaheer Khan Leaves Fans Fuming

Hardik Pandya's birthday wish to former fast bowling great Zaheer Khan has not gone down well with cricket fans, who have slammed the India all-rounder for his cheeky tweet.

Zaheer had turned 41 on Monday and Hardik wished the former pacer by tweeting: "Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here."

The all-rounder tweeted with a video of him smashing Zaheer for a six in a domestic match. However, netizens found his post disrespectful and slammed the 25-year-old.

"Ahankaar tujhe le dobega mere bhai pandya...stay humble not foolish (Your arrogance will ruin you brother, stay humble and don't act like a fool)," a user replied to Hardik's tweet.

"Hope you start giving good performances outside of Talk shows and win a world cup for India like he did Hardik Pandya," another fan replied.

Another person also hit back at Hardik saying: "Says a mediocre 'all rounder' more (in)famous for his antics off the field than on it to a champion bowler who's taken 600 combined ODI/Test wickets!"

Pandya recently underwent surgery in London to treat his lower back issue which has ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite period.

Hardik PandyaOff The Fieldpandya zaheer birthdayzaheer khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

JER v QAT
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more