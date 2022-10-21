Hardik Pandya's Day Out With Wife Natasa Stankovic And Son Agastya at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium, Check Pictures

Hardik Pandya enjoyed a fun-filled day out with his son Agastya and wife Natasa Stankovic in Australia where he’s with the Indian cricket team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The all-rounder geared up for the big tournament in Perth along with the rest of the squad. Natasha shared adorable pictures of the family on Instagram where the trio can be seen spending quality time together.

Pandya has been away from his family for some time due to his commitment with the national team and working on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru ahead of the world cup.

Natasha shared pictures from their outing on her Instagram handle where they can be seen enjoying the Sea Life Aquarium in Melbourne.

The post has garnered over 500,000 likes on Instagram and has left fans in awe.

Ahead of the World Cup, Pandya had credited his family for his recent rise to glory.

“I know I will have good days and bad days but the positivity comes from the hard work that I put in, which then gives me the self-belief and confidence to give it everything. And with the support of my family to always have my back, I feel a sense of complete focus and positivity around me,” Pandya said in an interview with RISE Worldwide.

Pandya spent a significant amount of time working on his fitness over the past 18 months to get back to bowling at full tilt. He has been constantly hitting the deck hard with his nippy deliveries, providing much-needed balance to the Indian team.

The 29-year-old could potentially be the key element in India’s success in the T20 World Cup.

Team India will open their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Rohit Sharma-led side are placed in Pool B along with South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the two teams that will join them from the first round.

