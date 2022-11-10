Hardik Pandya's Focus on Food and Nutrition Accelerated Maverick's Return to Big Stage

Sports science and nutrition have come a long way in recent times as the competitive nature of sports has peaked in the modern era.

In a time where victory and loss are separated by the tiniest of margins, it has become rather essential to take measured steps at every junction of the way, both on the field and off it, in order to scale sporting heights and stay on top of one’s game.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been India’s rock in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup, is very fussy and rather particular about his diet and nutritional intake. While the same can also be said about maverick all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not too far behind.

He is perhaps one of the first Indian cricketers, who is accompanied by a personal chef Arif, who is on tour with the Indian all-rounder.

Arif travels to the cities where India is scheduled to play their games, checks into an apartment, cooks Pandya’s meals in accordance with the player’s dietary needs and brings them to the hotels where the team is put up during the tour.

“I have to ensure that all of these requirements are met, especially during the big tournaments”, says Arif.

“The longer tournaments call for consistent stamina up till the final or the end matches and only good food can ensure that,” he asserted.

“Hardik trains really hard to keep his strength and body muscle intact during the matches. So it is important to ensure that he does not lose stamina, and his energy does not drop down”, the chef elaborated.

“I take care of his entire diet from breakfast to dinner, and make sure that he gets the right proportion of everything from nutrients to body fluids”, explained Arif.

Pandya’s attention to detail has been one of the cornerstones for his return to form and a call-up to the national team after a prolonged injury layoff.

Pandya came back strong after spending substantial time on the sidelines due to injury as he captained the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans to the coveted IPL trophy in their first season in the competition, thus earning a worthy call-up to the wear the blue jersey on the international stage as he made his way to Australia.

India are all set to play the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup against a resurgent England team in Australia on Thursday as Rahul Dravid and Co. seek to book their place in the final with Pakistan already through to the title match.

Quotes from PTI.

