Hardik Pandya's Latest Fashion Statement Earns Thumbs up From Fans on Instagram | See Post

India allrounder Hardik Pandya is chilling out at his home as he enjoys some rare time away from cricket but he’s keeping his fans posted on social media. From spending time with his son and grandmother to working out with his brother, Pandya is catching up on much needed family time.

In his latest picture, Pandya, who likes to experiment with his looks and wardrobe, has shared his latest look on the popular photo sharing platform Instagram. And the fans are loving it.

Check it out here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Meanwhile, Pandya, who isn’t part of India’s Test squad for the UK tour, is gearing up for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour where a second Indian team is expected to play white-ball matches.

Both the England and Sri Lanka tour are to run parallel with different Indian teams in action on the field. The Test specialists will be first taking on New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton from June 18 onwards before crossing swords with hosts England in a five-match Test series from August 4.

However, the Men in Blue will be in action when the Men in Whites will be having their rest period which starts once the WTC final ends till August 4 when the England Tests start.

India’s limited-overs specialist and other fringe players will start their Sri Lanka tour from July 19 with a three-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is.

Pandya will be part of the white-ball matches and his name is being floated around for a possible leadership role in the absence of senior stars. In all likeliness, Shikhar Dhawan could led the side with Pandya serving as his deputy.

