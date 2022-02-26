Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Imitates Dad’s Mood - WATCH

Away from competitive cricket, Hardik Pandya is enjoying his break with family. Sharing a glimpse of his personal life, the allrounder posted a video of an adorable interaction with his son Agastya on Instagram Stories. The clip featured the little one imitating his father’s angry reaction. Agastya did so on mommy Natasa Stankovic’s request, Agastya can be seen grunting as Hardik look at him.

The cricketer is often seen posting pictures and videos of Agastya on social media platforms. Earlier, Hardik had shared a video of a pool outing with his son.

Hardik has been away from action since the T20 World Cup last year due to injury issues and has decided to not participate in the ongoing Ranji season.

His decision to abstain from the premier domestic tournament had raised several eyebrows. When Indian chief selector Chetan Sharma was asked about it, he said, “You can ask Hardik why he is not playing Ranji Trophy? We are seeing those who are playing Ranji Trophy and those who are performing”.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya will be making a return to professional cricket with the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League slated to begin next month. He will lead the new franchise, Gujarat Titans in their debut season.

Hardik, after being released by his former team Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction, was signed by the Gujarat-based franchise for Rs 15 crore.

IPL 15 is set to be held between March 26 and May 29. The 10 participating teams have been divided into two groups based on a system determined by the number of IPL championships won and the number of final appearances.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here