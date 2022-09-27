Hardik Pandya's Supreme Confidence Gets Summed In His Nod To Dinesh Karthik | WATCH

India’s swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya reigned supreme against Australia in the final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday to help India clinch the series 2-1. His innings was like a recap of his immaculate performance against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where he drove India to an impressive win blasting a huge six in the penultimate ball of the match to ace an intense chase. Pandya refused to take a single in the previous ball as he sent back non-striker Dinesh Karthik and nodded at it him. Pandya, oozing confidence and composure finished the match in style and his undaunted head nod was an instant hit on social media.

After almost a month, Pandya was back against Australia, justifying his tag as India’s best finisher at the moment. He yet again finished the match in the final over as he chose precision over power and sliced a wide yorker from Daniel Sams to lead India to a six-wicket triumph. He also repeated his renowned head nod before smashing the winning runs.

Hardik Pandya just winked and told DK – " Have faith" This level of confidence 🔥#HardikPandya #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/M4bk30Lwzl — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 25, 2022

Talking about the match, Cameron Green as an opener has been a revelation for Australia as he took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners with his scintillating knock of 52 runs off just 21 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel applied the brakes to the Australian innings as he scalped the wickets of Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, Josh Ingis, and Mathew Wade to finish with impressive figures of 3/33. He also backed it up with a brilliant fielding display running out the dangerous Glenn Maxwell.

The poor death bowling from the Indian pacers continued as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah leaked runs in the final overs. A late flurry from the newbie Tim David (54 off 27) helped Australia to reach 186/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were obliterated by David and Bumrah went for over 50 runs in his four overs for the first time in his T20I career.

India’s chase endured a dismal start as both the openers returned cheaply. It was the duo of the inform batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav that steadied the ship for India. Suryakumar provided the early fireworks as he blasted the Aussie attack in his own unorthodox fashion. On the other end, Kohli perfectly played the anchor’s role and the two stitched up a match-winning 104-run partnership.

Though Kohli and Suryakumar were dismissed at crucial junctions of the match, the vastly experienced Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya got the job done for India displaying immense swagger and monk-like calmness.

