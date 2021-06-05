- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
NED
IRE158/2(43.0) RR 3.67
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 02 Jun, 2021Match Ended195/10(50.0) RR 3.9
NED
IRE194/9(50.0) RR 3.88
Netherlands beat Ireland by 1 run
Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic is Sizzling Hot in Latest Photoshoot
Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is no short than an internet sensation. The model recently posted a few pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram account which were an instant hit. She has a wide following on social media and keeps wowing everyone with her pictures and videos from time to time.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 5, 2021, 4:51 PM IST
Meanwhile, Hardik too grabbed the eyeballs as he posted a picture in his new avatar.
Hardik isn’t a part of the Test team which is touring England currently. But he is gearing up for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which will begin on July 19. He could be seen in the leadership role in the series as well, since all the other major players would be away in England. For the same, Shikhar Dhawan could be the skipper and Pandya could be his deputy.
The team is yet to be announced, and Rahul Dravid could coach this team. In this series five T20Is and three ODIs will be played, which will be a golden opportunity for the youngsters and fringe players to cement their spot. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik is eyeing a comeback in the series as well.
In an interview with Cricketnext, he said that he is looking for the finisher’s role in the T20Is. “Definitely, that is the role I have been working on. I have been doing it for KKR and also for TN. I am very confident in that role. You can get a lot of runs batting in the top-order when there is Power Play and the fields are up and you can go over the top. The skill comes in for a middle-order batsman, especially after 14 overs, what is he going to do. That’s what I have tried to focus on and tried to help teams achieve that. To be fair, I have done with a fair degree of success and that is why I am confident that if given the opportunity, I will make a difference for the country in the T20 format.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking