Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Shares Adorable Picture With Her Son

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic shared a picture with her son on Instagram with caption #happiness. The couple are active on social media and regularly post pictures with their son Agastya.

Hardik is part of a young Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan andcoach Rahul Dravid that landed in Sri Lanka on June 28 ahead of the white ball series, starting in July. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Men In Blue for the series. India will face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20 Internationals from July 13. As the majority of the big guns are in England for the upcoming 5-match Test series, a lot of cricketers have got their maiden call to represent the country in Colombo. The list includesDevdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Krishnappa Gowtham.

In the four-week tour, the team will first serve a quarantine period before they are allowed field practice. Earlier, Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram stories and updated his fans that the team has landed in Colombo. He shared a dapper photo of himself with mask game on and was also seen flaunting his ‘faith’ tattoo.

Sharing the location, Pandya wrote ‘touchdown’ on the post. Before flying for Sri Lanka, the all-rounder was quarantined in Mumbai for 14 days along with other team members. He was accompanied with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. Recently,Natasa also shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle. The model-turned-actress can be seen waving as she climbs the stair of the chartered flight. The click was taken when the trio -Pandya, Natasa, and Agastya — were coming to Mumbai.

In the picture shared, she has donned a white crop top, light blue slim fit jeans, and is holding a bag. Like always, Natasa looked extremely gorgeous.

Pandya was not a part of the World Test Champions (WTC) final against New Zealand but he did a comeback along with his brother, Krunal Pandya in the national set-up when BCCI named a 20-member squad for the Sri Lanka series.

